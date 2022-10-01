Welch & Forbes LLC Has $33.22 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,758 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $33,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% in the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,578,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,499. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.41. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $127.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

