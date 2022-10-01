Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.73. 10,030,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,277,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,248 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

