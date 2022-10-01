Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Sitrin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,490,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 27,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.73. 1,520,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.85. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

