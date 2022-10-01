Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 1,894 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Medtronic by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,619 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.8 %

Medtronic stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,972,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.73. The firm has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $128.85.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

