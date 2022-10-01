WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group currently has a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WELL. CIBC increased their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.63.

Shares of WELL opened at C$3.08 on Tuesday. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of C$2.97 and a 12-month high of C$7.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93. The stock has a market cap of C$698.34 million and a P/E ratio of -14.06.

In other WELL Health Technologies news, Director John Kim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.06, for a total transaction of C$153,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 558,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,708,639.74.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

