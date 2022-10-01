Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Increased by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WFC opened at $40.22 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average of $44.11.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

