Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Cut to $81.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $89.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

WELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Welltower Stock Up 1.6 %

WELL opened at $64.32 on Tuesday. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $62.65 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.27, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

