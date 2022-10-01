Western Financial Corporation Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Western Financial Corporation lowered its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $322.09. 712,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.06 and its 200 day moving average is $343.75. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.67%.

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.18.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

