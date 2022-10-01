Western Financial Corporation Has $473,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Western Financial Corporation decreased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Gartner were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,660,000 after purchasing an additional 173,532 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after purchasing an additional 89,707 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 7.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,254,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $373,121,000 after buying an additional 82,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.69. 505,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,488. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.15. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $1,691,392.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,799,114.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,015 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

