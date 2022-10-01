Western Financial Corporation Has $530,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Western Financial Corporation cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total transaction of $5,897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,146,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded down $9.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $507.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,349. The company has a market capitalization of $198.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $563.87 and a 200-day moving average of $557.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.