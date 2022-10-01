Western Financial Corporation Lowers Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Western Financial Corporation trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,823 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for approximately 0.8% of Western Financial Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,110,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,932 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,920,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,102 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $408,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,401 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after purchasing an additional 903,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 743.0% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 609,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,372,000 after purchasing an additional 537,126 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $216.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,599,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

