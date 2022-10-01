Western Financial Corporation Makes New Investment in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 500.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Stock Performance

MKL traded down $17.27 on Friday, hitting $1,084.22. 65,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,898. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,199.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1,311.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 616.04 and a beta of 0.71. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $19.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.