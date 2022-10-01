Western Financial Corporation Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Western Financial Corporation decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $78.41. 12,854,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,416,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.77.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.