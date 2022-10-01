Western Financial Corporation Sells 148 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Western Financial Corporation decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 31,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 69,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.88. 1,217,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.91.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 40.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.