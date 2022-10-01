Western Financial Corporation Sells 714 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Western Financial Corporation lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 121,313 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 45,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $656,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.64. 211,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,890. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44.

