Western Financial Corporation Trims Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Western Financial Corporation decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up 0.9% of Western Financial Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth $498,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.46.

SNPS stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $305.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,385. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $345.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

