Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Western Resources Corp. (TSE:WRX – Get Rating) were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 11,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 62,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm has a market cap of C$54.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.32.

Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone project covering an area of approximately 84,557 acres of crown held mineral leases and 65,305 acres of acquired freehold leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.

