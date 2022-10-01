Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stake Increased by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 4.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Whirlpool by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 3.1% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Whirlpool by 16.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of WHR stock opened at $134.81 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $134.68 and a 12-month high of $245.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.10 and a 200-day moving average of $168.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

