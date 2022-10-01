Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.23.

SPGYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPGYF opened at $6.36 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

About Whitecap Resources

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

