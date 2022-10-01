WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Short Interest Update

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the August 31st total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

WildBrain Price Performance

Shares of WLDBF opened at $1.63 on Friday. WildBrain has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WLDBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on WildBrain from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.90.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

Featured Stories

