WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Up 38.0% in September

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the August 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

DGRE stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 17,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,118. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.05. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $28.83.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 174.9% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 37,931 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter worth $2,699,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $67,000.

