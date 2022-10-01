WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Up 38.0% in September

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the August 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
DGRE stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 17,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,118. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.05. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $28.83.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
