WOM Protocol (WOM) Trading Up 4.1% This Week

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 1st. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0491 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,301.81 or 1.00004346 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064756 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010362 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00064883 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00082770 BTC.

WOM Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

