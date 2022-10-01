Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Announces Earnings Results

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Worthington Industries Stock Down 11.3 %

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.11.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

WOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Worthington Industries from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,012,000 after acquiring an additional 526,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,362,000 after acquiring an additional 307,667 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,007,000 after acquiring an additional 108,764 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 32.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 45,565 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 225.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 36,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

