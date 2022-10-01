Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) shares were down 10.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.11 and last traded at $44.13. Approximately 8,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 211,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Worthington Industries from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday.

Worthington Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average is $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 59.1% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. 53.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

