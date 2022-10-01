WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Cut to C$170.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WSP Global from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$177.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $188.08.

WSP Global Price Performance

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at $108.50 on Tuesday. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.73.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

