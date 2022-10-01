X World Games (XWG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $56.54 Million

X World Games (XWG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 1st. X World Games has a total market capitalization of $56.54 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of X World Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X World Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, X World Games has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get X World Games alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010960 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

X World Games Coin Profile

X World Games launched on March 10th, 2021. X World Games’ total supply is 9,938,481,614 coins. X World Games’ official Twitter account is @xwg_games and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for X World Games is xwg.games/#. The Reddit community for X World Games is https://reddit.com/r/XWorldGames and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling X World Games

According to CryptoCompare, “X World Games is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual dream cards, collect and create items and meet new friends.$XWG token is the native token of the X World Games, built based on Binance Smart Chain's BEP-20 standard, with a fixed total supply of 10 billion. $XWG is the essential fuel to boost the growth of the X World Games ecosystem. $XWG holders will be able to claim rewards through participating in the play-to-earn mechanism, DeFi operation and DAO voting process. $XWG will also be accepted as the payment currency in X World Games Marketplace, where players can buy and sell their in-game NFT assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X World Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X World Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X World Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X World Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X World Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.