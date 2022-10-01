XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Coverage Initiated at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I

EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I assumed coverage on shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on XPEL. TheStreet raised XPEL from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on XPEL to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

XPEL Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 2.02. XPEL has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. XPEL had a return on equity of 39.82% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $83.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.31 million. Equities analysts expect that XPEL will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPEL news, CFO Barry Wood sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $62,335.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other XPEL news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $480,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,153,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,295,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Wood sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $62,335.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,487 shares of company stock valued at $7,255,788 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 118.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPEL in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL in the first quarter worth about $51,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in XPEL in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in XPEL by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Further Reading

