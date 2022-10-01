Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.66

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.66 and traded as high as C$12.67. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$12.53, with a volume of 3,365 shares trading hands.
Yellow Pages Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.23. The company has a market cap of C$331.26 million and a P/E ratio of 4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97.
Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$69.58 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Yellow Pages Limited will post 2.9299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Yellow Pages
Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.
