Yield App (YLD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $9.25 Million

Yield App (YLD) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Yield App coin can now be bought for $0.0894 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield App has a market capitalization of $9.25 million and approximately $235,723.00 worth of Yield App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Yield App has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010960 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Yield App Coin Profile

Yield App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,433,918 coins. The Reddit community for Yield App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Yield App is yieldapp.medium.com. Yield App’s official website is www.yield.app. Yield App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Yield App

According to CryptoCompare, “YIELD App is a licensed FinTech company that enables anyone to invest in decentralized finance (DeFi). Thanks to an intuitive web platform, users around the world can earn among the best APYs in DeFi without having to go through a lengthy, complex, and often costly learning process.YLD is a reward token provided by YIELD App. Holding YLD in a wallet on the YIELD App platform allows users to boost their APY up to 20% on stablecoins and ETH, while earning up to 10% interest on the YLD token itself.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

