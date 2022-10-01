Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.26 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0479 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $4.26 million and $43,911.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official website is yop.finance. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way.”

