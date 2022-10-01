YUMMY (YUMMY) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.10 Million

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One YUMMY coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YUMMY has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $279.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YUMMY has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069597 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10639676 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About YUMMY

YUMMY launched on September 10th, 2021. YUMMY’s total supply is 435,533,297,975 coins. The Reddit community for YUMMY is https://reddit.com/r/yummycoin. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUMMY’s official website is yummy-crypto.com.

YUMMY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yummy Crypto is a project launched on May 1st, 2021 with the vision to deliver value to holders via Growth Fund while providing contributions to help solve some of the world's most pressing issues.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

