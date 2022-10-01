ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.00

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $275,886.04 and approximately $12.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00293287 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00106311 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00072286 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002917 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

