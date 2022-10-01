Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,679 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

NEE stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.77. The stock has a market cap of $154.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

