Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,952 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 232,309 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 148,633 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 352,425 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after acquiring an additional 68,654 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Comcast by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 110,758 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.74.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.