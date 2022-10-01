Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in American Electric Power by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after buying an additional 97,121 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $86.45 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

