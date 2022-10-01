Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,893 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of United Community Banks worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 4.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 87.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of United Community Banks to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.04.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $212.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

About United Community Banks

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

