Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $12,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avient by 123.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avient by 1,048.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.81. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.93%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVNT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

