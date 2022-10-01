Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $11.82 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Booking to $2,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,550.37.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,643.21 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,641.87 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,911.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,024.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

