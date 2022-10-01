Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of FormFactor worth $14,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FORM. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 9.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 8.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,772,000 after purchasing an additional 45,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.09. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.14 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FORM. Citigroup dropped their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

