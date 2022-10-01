Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 65,135 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,135 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Bank OZK worth $11,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,712,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,420,000 after purchasing an additional 222,150 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,393,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,014,000 after purchasing an additional 29,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,555,000 after purchasing an additional 156,127 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on OZK. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank OZK to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

OZK stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.24. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $292.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

