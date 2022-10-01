Ziktalk Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,785.00 (ZIK)

Ziktalk (ZIK) traded 30% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Ziktalk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ziktalk has a total market cap of $30.96 million and $11,785.00 worth of Ziktalk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ziktalk has traded down 24.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ziktalk alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069610 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10641761 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ziktalk Profile

Ziktalk’s genesis date was February 13th, 2022. Ziktalk’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Ziktalk’s official Twitter account is @ziktalkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ziktalk is www.ziktalk.com.

Buying and Selling Ziktalk

According to CryptoCompare, “Ziktalk is Web 3.0 short video platform that allows content creators and consumers to earn ZIK tokens for interactions within the app through the concept of Social Mining that rewards users for contributions that benefit the growth of the ecosystem. Ziktalk provides monetization opportunities to content creators earning below the poverty line and users in developing nations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ziktalk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ziktalk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ziktalk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ziktalk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ziktalk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.