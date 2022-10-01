Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton decreased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,672 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZION. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 1.8 %

ZION traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $50.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,220. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.58 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,135.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at $656,135.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.