20,645 Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Acquired by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 115,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM opened at $57.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $56.15 and a one year high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

