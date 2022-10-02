21,794 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Bought by Retireful LLC

Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Retireful LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PGX opened at $11.88 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

