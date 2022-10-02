32,987 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Purchased by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 32,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,719,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,185.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

NYSE:DINO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,035,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average of $46.34. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

