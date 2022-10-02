35,740 Shares in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) Acquired by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned approximately 0.94% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,631,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA JMUB traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $48.42. 249,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,039. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.28 and a 1-year high of $55.10.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB – Get Rating).
