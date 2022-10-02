47,446 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Purchased by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000. Aflac makes up 1.3% of Arjuna Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $271,422,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,782,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Aflac by 6,290.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,488 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Aflac by 18.8% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 799,609 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,931,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,291. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,972 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,363 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

