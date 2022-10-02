55,695 Shares in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Purchased by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 55,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 68.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $16.13 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.