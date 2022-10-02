66,379 Shares in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Acquired by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF makes up 0.8% of Capital Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital Planning LLC owned about 0.59% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGCP. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,882,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CGCP stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,832. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83.

