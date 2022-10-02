Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,783,505 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Shares of MA traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.34. 3,804,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,394. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.69 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.04 and a 200 day moving average of $338.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

